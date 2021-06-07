Parliament Sittings limited to one day due to COVID-19

Due to the prevailing COVID 19 situations, it was decided yesterday(07) at the Committee on Parliamentary Business chaired by the Hon. Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena to limit this wee's sitting only fortoday, the 08 th of June 2021.



Accordingly, Parliament sittings will be held today (08) from 10.00 a.m. to 4.30 p.m, said the Secretary General of Parliament Mr. Dhammika Dasanayake.

Second Reading of the Fiscal Management (Responsibility) (Amendment) Bill, Resolution under the Section 8 of the Appropriation Act, No. 6 of 2020a and Regulations under the Imports & Exports (Control) Act, No. 1 of 1969 is scheduled to be taken into debate from 10.00 a.m. until 12.00 p.m.

The Secretary General Mr. Dhammika Dasanayake also stated that the Motion at the Adjournment Time pertaining to the current situation in the country will be taken up by the Opposition from 12.00 noon to 4.30 p.m. on that day.

The Secretary General further stated that Questions for Oral Answers has been deferred to another day and the Parliament will continue without a lunch break. Hon. Leader of the House Dinesh Gunawardena, Hon. Chief Government Whip Johnston Fernando, Hon. Chief Opposition Whip Lakshman Kiriella, Hon. Cabinet Ministers Nimal Siripala de Silva and Prof. GL Peiris, Vasudeva Nanayakkara and M.U. M. Ali Sabry, Prasanna Ranatunga and Hon. MPs Mano Ganeshan, Ranjith Madduma Bandara, M.A Sumanthiran, Field marshal Sarath Fonseka and Harsha de Silva were present at the meeting.