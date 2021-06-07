 Naval mobile boat patrol in place for safety of peoples’ property in Megoda Kolonnawa

Sri Lanka Navy has commenced a mobile boat patrol since (06th June 2021) to provide security to the houses and properties of the people displaced due to the floods in the Megoda Kolonnawa area.

Residents on both sides of the Megoda Kolonnawa canal passing through the same locality have already been evacuated to safer locations due to the floods that affected the area. In this backdrop, Sri Lanka Navy with the assistance of Wellampitiya Police is conducting this mobile boat patrol along the Megoda Kolonnawa canal, as a special security arrangement to ensure the safety of houses and properties of flood-affected communities in the area.

Apart from that, the Navy remains standby to provide continuous flood relief to the people slashed by flash floods.