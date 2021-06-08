The Ministry of Health notified that the Covid-19 vaccine will be given for vulnerable pregnant mothers from Wednesday and this was approved by the Health Ministry at the request of the Sri Lanka College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists.

According to the Ministry of Health, around 275,000 pregnant mothers are being treated in hospitals island-wide and the health sector officials assured that the vaccination drive will give more protection for the pregnant mothers at-risk and their newborns.

Furthermore, vulnerable pregnant mothers will be vaccinated based on several measures such as their age, morbidity, and susceptibility to disease.

Vaccination for pregnant mothers is scheduled to be completed within a month.

With the full support rendered by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, the vaccination program is scheduled to commence on Wednesday (09) at 11.00 am from the MOH Office Piliyandala. The inaugural function of this program will be held at 11.00 am on the same day at the Castle Street Hospital for Women, Borella.