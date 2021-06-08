June 08, 2021
    June 08, 2021
    A monitoring mechanism is required to regulate courses conducted by different private institutions - Cabinet Spokesman Minister Keheliya Rambukwella

    Cabinet Spokesman Minister Keheliya Rambukwella affirmed that it is crucial to initiate a proper monitoring mechanism to regulate different courses conducted by different private institutions.

    He said this at the cabinet decision media briefing held today (08) at the Department of Government Information.

    Minister Rambukwella stated that there are various private courses conducted not only in the field of journalism but also in many other fields including English and IT for a duration like three months or so and they charge fairly a large sum from the students.

    He further added that parents tend to enroll their children to these courses after O/L or A/L examinations because they believe that these courses will elevate their job opportunities.

    However, as the Minister further highlighted, now it is timely and relevant to introduce a monitoring mechanism, and a general curriculum should be planned out to regulate these courses and oversee their credibility.

