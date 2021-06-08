Provision of Banking Services Amidst the COVID-19 Outbreak

The Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL) upon obtaining approval/consent of the Director-General of Health Services and the Inspector General of Police has already requested licensed commercial banks and licensed specialized banks (licensed banks) to carry out essential banking services, strictly adhering to all relevant safety measures and guidelines issued by the relevant authorities in providing banking services, under ongoing travel restrictions during the COVID-19 outbreak.
Having observed the recent communications/notices published by licensed banks on the provision of banking services, CBSL has reiterated the need for all licensed banks to make necessary arrangements to provide uninterrupted banking services.
Source: Central Bank of Sri Lanka