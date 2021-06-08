Submission of Proposals called form the Public to reform the Electoral System and Election Laws to end on the 19 th

The Select Committee of Parliament request the General Public and interested Organizations to send in their proposals and for the purpose of reforming the Electoral System and Election Laws before the 19th of June 2021.



Accordingly, the Secretary to the Committee and Deputy Secretary-General of Parliament and Chief of Staff Mrs. Kushani Rohanadeera, on behalf of the Committee, request the

public and any interested organizations to submit their proposals to the Committee in writing or by e-mail at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .





Written proposals and ideas should be sent addressed to the Secretary to the Select Committee of Parliament, Parliament of Sri Lanka, Sri Jayawardenapura Kotte.