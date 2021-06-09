June 10, 2021
    An integrated national program to promote entrepreneurship under “Jayagamu Sri Lanka” program

    June 10, 2021
    The second meeting of the integrated national program to promote entrepreneurship was held under the patronage of the Head of the Rural Development Presidential Task Forceon Discussion with the Village, Minister Namal Rajapaksa at the Temple Trees.

    The main objective of this program is to implementing it every year and generating a sum of one million new entrepreneurs within 5 years.

    It is also expected to create over one million direct and indirect jobs through it. The discussion also focused on setting up a market processing mechanism to purchase the
    products of the entrepreneurs.

    State Ministers Shehan Semasinghe and Kanchana Wijesekera, Secretary to the State Ministry of Samurdhi Neil Bandara, Secretary of the Rural Development Presidential Task
    Force on Discussion with the Village, W.H Karunaratne, Chief Secretaries of the Provinces and their Representatives and other State Ministry officials were present on this
    discussion.

