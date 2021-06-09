An integrated national program to promote entrepreneurship under “Jayagamu Sri Lanka” program

The main objective of this program is to implementing it every year and generating a sum of one million new entrepreneurs within 5 years.
It is also expected to create over one million direct and indirect jobs through it. The discussion also focused on setting up a market processing mechanism to purchase the
products of the entrepreneurs.
State Ministers Shehan Semasinghe and Kanchana Wijesekera, Secretary to the State Ministry of Samurdhi Neil Bandara, Secretary of the Rural Development Presidential Task
Force on Discussion with the Village, W.H Karunaratne, Chief Secretaries of the Provinces and their Representatives and other State Ministry officials were present on this
discussion.