A program to provide new text books to children affected by inclement weather - Education Ministry

Secretary to the Education Ministry, Prof. Kapila Perera stated that the Education Minister, Prof. G.L Peiris has planned to initiate a program to provide new text books to children who have lost their school textbooks due to inclement weather.



The Secretary said this addressing the media in Colombo on 08/06/2021.

Prof. Kapila Perera stated that, after the affected children inform their situation to the principal of their school, the principal will inform the Ministry of Education through the

divisional and zonal directors.

He further added that the due-date for submitting the applications for the admission of children to the first grade for the year 2022 has been extended to one month from June 30,

2021 due to the prevailing epidemic situation in the country.