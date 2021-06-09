June 10, 2021
    June 10, 2021
    Engineering Graduates Forum of University of Moratuwa donates three artificial respirators

    Three Artificial Respirators (CPAP / BiPAP) for Covid-19 patients were donated to the Directors of Ragama and Negombo Hospitals by the Engineering Graduate Forum(1982/87) of the University of Moratuwa.

    The donation was done as a response to the request made by State Minister Sudarshini Fernandopulle to provide assistance to hospitals in gaining essential medical equipment due
    to the rapid spread of the pandemic.

    Three artificial respirators (CPAP / BiPAP) were donated at this occasion.

    With the support of the University of Peradeniya, University of Ruhuna and the Sri Lanka Institute of Information Technology as well as other members and their families from
    Australia, Canada, Finland, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, the United States and Singapore made a significant contribution on this donation.

    During these times of high demand for artificial respirators globally, Sri Lanka’s discussions held with the officials of ResMed in India and Australia supported in bringing these
    respirators to Sri Lanka safely within a week.

    Then the three respirators were donated to the Directors of Ragama and Negombo Hospitals on 01/06/2021.

    Mr. Vijitha Ediriweera, Mr. Ranjith Senadheera and Mr. Chandana Ranasinghe representing the Engineering Graduates Forum (1982/87) of the University of Moratuwa were also
    present at the occasion.

