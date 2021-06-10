June 11, 2021
tami sin youtube  twitter facebook
    logo
    political Current Affairs

    Medical equipment necessary for COVID suppression donated to Health Ministry

    June 11, 2021
    Medical equipment necessary for COVID suppression donated to Health Ministry

    Medical equipment necessary for the COVID suppression program launched by the Government and the Ministry of Health has been donated to the Ministry of Health by various
    government and non-government organizations.

    Under this, Colombo Port City Project donated five high-flow oxygen therapy machines worth Rs. 5 million to supply oxygen to COVID patients and were handed over to the
    Minister of Health Pavithra Wanniarachchi by the Managing Director of the project Houliang Jiang. Simultaneously, Rhino Products Limited donated eight high-flow oxygen therapy machines worth Rs.10 million.

    United States Agency for International Development (USAID) donated medical equipment worth more than Rs.6 million including PPE kits necessary for healthcare workers,
    240,000 KN95 masks, 40,000 goggles, 600,000 gloves and 1,200 pulse oximeters for COVID treatments.
    .
    This donation was made by Martin Kelly, Deputy Chief of Mission at the U.S. Embassy in Colombo and Reed J. Aeschliman, Mission Director for USAID in Sri Lanka.

    Last modified on Thursday, 10 June 2021 21:45
    « Unauthorized constructions will be demolished to prevent floods in Wattala and Ja-Ela areas. Nimal Lanza - State Minister for Rural Roads and Other Infrastructure From the Australian Government Rs. 38 million worth of personal protective clothing donated »
    back to top

    long bannar

    Latest News

    dgi log front

    recu

    electionR2

    Desathiya