Medical equipment necessary for COVID suppression donated to Health Ministry

Medical equipment necessary for the COVID suppression program launched by the Government and the Ministry of Health has been donated to the Ministry of Health by various government and non-government organizations.

Under this, Colombo Port City Project donated five high-flow oxygen therapy machines worth Rs. 5 million to supply oxygen to COVID patients and were handed over to the

Minister of Health Pavithra Wanniarachchi by the Managing Director of the project Houliang Jiang. Simultaneously, Rhino Products Limited donated eight high-flow oxygen therapy machines worth Rs.10 million.

United States Agency for International Development (USAID) donated medical equipment worth more than Rs.6 million including PPE kits necessary for healthcare workers,

240,000 KN95 masks, 40,000 goggles, 600,000 gloves and 1,200 pulse oximeters for COVID treatments.

This donation was made by Martin Kelly, Deputy Chief of Mission at the U.S. Embassy in Colombo and Reed J. Aeschliman, Mission Director for USAID in Sri Lanka.