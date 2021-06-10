June 11, 2021
    From the Australian Government Rs. 38 million worth of personal protective clothing donated

    June 11, 2021
    The Australian Government, which has been a regular supporter of the Covid control program, handed over a stock of essential personal protective clothing to the Ministry of Health on the 10th of this month.

    The photo shows the Australian Ambassador to Sri Lanka David Holly handing over the symbolic donation of Rs. 38 million to the Minister of Health Pavithra Wanniarachchi.

     

