    Covid-19 vaccination program begins in Nuwara Eliya District

    The Covid-19 Vaccination program was launched at the Gamini National School, Nuwara Eliya on Wednesday (09) under the patronage of Nuwara Eliya District Secretary Nandana Galabada.

    District Secretary Nandana Galabada stated that the 50,000 Sinopharm vaccines have been given to the district vaccination program for the first phase. Out of this, during the first
    phase of the vaccination drive, field officers, officers of essential services, police officers, Grama Niladharis who are actively contributing to the implementation of the vaccination
    program at the Grama Niladhari Division level will be inoculated.

    The District Secretary further stated that 3000 officers of the Nuwara Eliya Divisional Secretariat were vaccinated on June 09, on June 10 officers engaged in essential services in
    Walapane, Ambagamu, Kotmale and Hanguranketha Divisional Secretariats will be vaccinated and on June 11 onwards, individuals above 60 years of age from the selected Grama
    Niladhari Divisions will be vaccinated.

