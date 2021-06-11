June 12, 2021
    June 12, 2021
    Introduction of an eco-friendly safety helmet to the Minister of Environment

    An eco-friendly safety helmet was introduced to the Minister of Environment, Mahinda Amaraweera.

     

    Coir Creations (Pvt) Ltd, a local private company, has developed a new eco-friendly helmet. As this helmet is made using 100% coconut coir, it is more environmentally friendly
    and safer than the imported helmets which are currently being used in our country.

    Several officials from Coir Creations presented their new products to Minister of Environment Mahinda Amaraweera at the Ministry of Environment last Wednesday (09).

    According to the officials of Coir Creations, there are varied advantages of this eco-friendly helmet; specially it absorbs sunlight, is easy to wash and clean, is light weight, does not
    cause any discomfort to the head even in dry weather, is not damaged by ultraviolet rays, is natural and environmentally friendly and decomposes quickly after release.

    Furthermore, this company has also manufactured Corrugated Coir Fiber Roofing Sheets - an eco-friendly alternative that can be used for roofing and they also brought forth a
    number of oil-absorbing products - Coir Sorbents that can be used to prevent water contamination in water-related oil spills.

    Moreover, while mentioning that from this year onwards steps will be taken to ban the use of asbestos on the roofs of new school buildings and pre-school buildings, the Minister
    also said that the Government will support locally based companies like this which produce eco-friendly products in our country.

