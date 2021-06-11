An expeditious program to produce organic fertilizer in all local government authorities in Eastern Province

Governor of the Eastern Province, Anuradha Yahampath has instructed all the heads of local government authorities in the Eastern Province to prepare an expeditious program for the production of organic fertilizer.

The Governor also requested the local government authorities which are already producing organic fertilizer to submit necessary proposals and suggestions to further improve the process.

The Governor gave these instructions at a special meeting held via Zoom which was held to inform about the decision taken by the government to use fully organic fertilizer for agriculture.

Meanwhile, she said that alternative methods should be used to produce organic fertilizer in local government authorities where garbage collection is low.

In addition, she requested the Provincial Agrarian Services Commissioner to prepare special projects for every active farming society in the province to produce the organic fertilizer they require.

Chief Secretary of the Province, the Secretary to the Ministry, the Commissioner of Local Government, the Assistant Commissioners of Local Government, the Mayors, and the Chairmen of the Pradeshiya Sabhas also participated in this zoom meeting.