Defence Secretary appreciates the support of ICG vessels

Mentioning the rapid response and support extended by the Indian Coast Guard Ships to douse the fire triggered onboard merchant vessel X-PRESS PEARL, Defence Secretary Gen. Kamal Gunaratne (Retd) expressed his appreciation to the Indian High Commissioner in Colombo, His Excellency Gopal Baglay at the Defence Ministry, (June 11).

During the session, the Defence Secretary also recalled the long-existing bilateral ties and cooperation between the two countries.

Gen. Gunaratne expressed these views during a bilateral discussion with the Indian envoy in Sri Lanka, on matters of defence cooperation today. Attention was also drawn into the avenues of smooth functioning of long-existing military training exchange between two countries while taking the pandemic situation into consideration. Focused areas of bilateral cooperation including the matters of mutual relevance were also discussed during the session.

Mementoes were exchanged between the Defence Secretary and Indian High Commissioner to mark the occasion. The meeting was held adhering to the stipulated healthcare guidelines to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Navy Commander Vice Admiral Nishantha Ulugetenne, Air Force Commander Air Marshal Sudarshana Pathirana, Chief of National Intelligence Maj. Gen. Ruwan Kulathunga (Retd), Military Liaison Officer Brig. Dinesh Nanayakkara, Additional Secretary (Defence) PBSC Nonis, Indian Defence Adviser in Sri Lanka Capt. Vikas Sood and relevant Ministry officials were also present.