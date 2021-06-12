A project kicks off to culture artificial reef in Northern waters

The Department of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources with the assistance of Navy (11th June) launched a project to culture artificial reef off the Delft Island. Through this project, it is expected to enhance biodiversity in the coastal waters off the islands in Jaffna peninsula.

As part of this project, launched by Department of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources, 20 discarded buses are to be submerged off island sector in Jaffna to help create artificial reef conducive to marine environment. Marking the commencement of this project, the Northern Naval Command rendered assistance to submerge 04 discarded buses, transferred by ‘Sayuru’ a dredging ship belongs to the Fishery Harbours Corporation, off the Delft Island today.

Integrated well with coastal biodiversity, it is expected that the project will help increase fish stocks in northern waters in the time to come and the Navy will continue to provide essential support for the success of the same.