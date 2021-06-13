The largest Covid-19 intermediate treatment center in the Central Province handed over to the health sector

The largest Covid-19 intermediate treatment center in the Central Province established at Mahamevnawa Buddhist Monastery in Kundasale was handed over to the health sector recently.

The Governor of the Central Province, State Minister of Transport Dilum Amunugama and all Ministers and Members of Parliament representing the Central Province were present

at the handing over ceremony which was held on Saturday (12).

The Covid-19 Intermediate Treatment Center was established at a cost of Rs. 20 million. The number of 750 beds required was provided by the Institutions under the Ministry of

Transport; Sri Lanka Transport Board and the Lakdiva Engineering at Ekala while the financial assistance for the construction work was provided by Central Provincial Council and

MAS Holdings. In addition, all construction and maintenance work were carried out by the 11th Division of the Sri Lanka Army.

Moreover, Kundasale Pradeshiya Sabha will be providing full support for the maintenance of this treatment center in a healthy manner, Dr. Nihal Weerasuriya, Provincial Director of

Health Services will be supervising the health staff and treatment services at the center and food and security will be provided by 11 Division of Sri Lankan Army headed by

General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the 11 Division Major General Kithsiri Liyanage.