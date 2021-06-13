  Online education via e-Thaksalawa for free

June 14, 2021
    June 14, 2021
    Online education via e-Thaksala for free of data charge...

    A discussion was held at Temple Trees under the patronage of Minister Namal Rajapaksa to further formalize the online education system.

    The discussion focused on the high cost of data currently used on the internet, the shortcomings of telephone signals in remote areas, and the methodology of providing a mobile
    phone device for students' education programs.

    During the discussion, the Minister instructed the relevant officials to plan the initial activities for the initiation of a separate television channel for education programs, which will be
    operated under the Ministry of Education.

    Furthermore, now the e-Thaksalawa online teaching website operated by the Ministry of Education can be accessed free of data charge. The Minister pointed out that through this it
    is possible to carry out educational activities covering the school curriculum.

    G. L. Peiris, Minister of Education, Susil Premajayantha, State Minister of Education Reforms, Open Universities and Distance Learning Promotion, Piyal Nishantha De Silva, State
    Minister of Women and Child Development, Preschools & Primary Education, School Infrastructure & Education Services, Secretaries to the Ministries and many other officials
    participated on this discussion.

