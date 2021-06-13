  Online education via e-Thaksalawa for free

A discussion was held at Temple Trees under the patronage of Minister Namal Rajapaksa to further formalize the online education system.

The discussion focused on the high cost of data currently used on the internet, the shortcomings of telephone signals in remote areas, and the methodology of providing a mobile

phone device for students' education programs.

During the discussion, the Minister instructed the relevant officials to plan the initial activities for the initiation of a separate television channel for education programs, which will be

operated under the Ministry of Education.

Furthermore, now the e-Thaksalawa online teaching website operated by the Ministry of Education can be accessed free of data charge. The Minister pointed out that through this it

is possible to carry out educational activities covering the school curriculum.

G. L. Peiris, Minister of Education, Susil Premajayantha, State Minister of Education Reforms, Open Universities and Distance Learning Promotion, Piyal Nishantha De Silva, State

Minister of Women and Child Development, Preschools & Primary Education, School Infrastructure & Education Services, Secretaries to the Ministries and many other officials

participated on this discussion.