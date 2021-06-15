June 16, 2021
    June 16, 2021
    The target is to vaccinate 60% -70% of the population by the end of this year - Minister Keheliya Rambukwella

    Cabinet Spokesman, Minister Keheliya Rambukwella stated that the Government's target is to vaccinate 60% -70% of the population by the end of this year.

    He said this  yesterday (15) at the cabinet decision media briefing held at the Department of Government Information.

    While pointing out that Sri Lanka had not been able to obtain the Covid-19 vaccine as expected by the government earlier and that the World Health Organization had not been able to provide the required number of vaccines to Sri Lanka under the COVAX facility, the Minister clarified that the shortage of vaccines is not because of any issue in the payment.

    He further assured that the COVID vaccine would be given to all the officials of the security forces, who are at the frontline of the COVID eradication program of Sri Lanka. He also stated that the inoculation of all the police officers who have not yet received the COVID vaccine will be carried out promptly.

     

     

    Last modified on Tuesday, 15 June 2021 23:43
