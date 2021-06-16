Appointments given for trainee nurses, pharmacists and public health laboratory technicians

Accordingly, 4260 persons selected for the 03 year nursing training program are to be enrolled for the training at 15 nursing schools and 10 of them were symbolically given
appointment letters on 15th.
The Minister of Health also handed over appointment letters to 73 trainees and 59 public health laboratory technicians who successfully completed the two year Diploma in
Pharmacy.
Minister Wanniarachchi further highlighted that currently, out of 45,000 approved nursing staff, nearly 41,000 nurses are engaged in nursing service and nearly 5,000 students are
currently studying in nursing schools and that necessary measures will be taken to escalate the human resources in the health sector by increasing the medical and nursing staff in
the future.