June 17, 2021
    Appointments given for trainee nurses, pharmacists and public health laboratory technicians

    The awarding ceremony of the appointments to trainee nurses, pharmacists and public health laboratory technicians was held on June 15 under the patronage of the Minister of
    Health, Pavithra Wanniarachchi at the auditorium of the Ministry of Health.

    Accordingly, 4260 persons selected for the 03 year nursing training program are to be enrolled for the training at 15 nursing schools and 10 of them were symbolically given
    appointment letters on 15th.

    The Minister of Health also handed over appointment letters to 73 trainees and 59 public health laboratory technicians who successfully completed the two year Diploma in
    Pharmacy.

    Minister Wanniarachchi further highlighted that currently, out of 45,000 approved nursing staff, nearly 41,000 nurses are engaged in nursing service and nearly 5,000 students are
    currently studying in nursing schools and that necessary measures will be taken to escalate the human resources in the health sector by increasing the medical and nursing staff in
    the future.

     

