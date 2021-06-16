20,903 proposals for the road development program which will provide Rs. 2 million to a Grama Niladhari Division

State Minister, Nimal Lanza said that 20,903 proposals have been received to the State Ministry of Rural Roads and Other Infrastructure for the road development project program launched in 14,022 Grama Niladhari Divisions with an allocation of Rs. 2 million for each Grama Niladhari Division.

A sum of Rs. 2 million will be provided to a Grama Niladhari Division for laying pre-finished concrete or concrete blocks on the priority of the village road less than one kilometer.

Being implemented the His Excellency the President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa's "Vision for Prosperity" National Policy, this programme is commenced on the instructions of the Head

of the Presidential Task Force on Economic Renewal and Poverty Alleviation, Mr. Basil Rajapaksa.

Out of the proposals received 5,991 have been initiated and Rs. 5,228 million has been released so far. Arrangements are being made to launch other proposals soon.

In developing this road, it has been advised to develop a road that has more economic value, which is used by most people for transportation, an access road to a main road, and a

the road which was stopped constructions, giving priority to the needs of the villagers.

State Minister, Nimal Lanza further stated that the objective of the government is to maintain the economy and development of the country in the face of the Covid 19 epidemic.