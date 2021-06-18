June 19, 2021
    Covid-19 Intermediate Treatment Center in Werellawatta, Yakkala gets an external and internal telephone system

    June 19, 2021
    An external and internal telephone system was set up at the Covid-19 Intermediate Treatment Center in Werellawatta, Yakkala.

    The amount spent on this has been 1.5 million rupees. With the involvement of the Chairperson of the Gampaha Ranliya Aruna Women's Association, Archana Ranatunga, the necessary funds for this have been provided through philanthropists.

    Tourism Minister Prasanna Ranatunga inspected this internal and external telephone system on June 15.

    The doctors who were present during the Minister's visit pointed out that the installation of the call system would help the process of admitting patients to the Werellawatta Treatment Center. Minister Ranatunga requested to admit the COVID patients promptly to the treatment center.

     

     

