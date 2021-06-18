Sri Lanka Embassy in Germany felicitates Equestrian Mathilda Karlsson ahead of 2020 Tokyo Olympics

The Embassy of Sri Lanka in Germany was honoured to felicitate equestrian MathildaThanuja Karlsson, who will be representing Sri Lanka at the upcoming 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan.

Sri Lankan-born equestrian Mathilda Karlsson grew up in Sweden with her adoptive Swedish family and is currently living in Hamburg, Germany. Due to her close affinity to Sri Lanka, she obtained Swedish-Sri Lankan dual citizenship, which paved the way for her to represent Sri Lanka at the upcoming Olympic Games and was the first Sri Lankan to be qualified.

During the event, the Embassy also organized a virtual call with Minister of Youth and Sports of Sri Lanka Namal Rajapaksa, who extended his best wishes to equestrian Mathilda Karlsson at the Olympic Games and requested her assistance to promote the equestrian sport in Sri Lanka. Whilst thanking Minister Rajapaksa, equestrian Karlsson conveyed her appreciation for all the support she has received from Sri Lanka and pledged her fullest cooperation.

Ambassador of Sri Lanka to Germany Manori Unambuwe conducted an interview with equestrian Mathilda Karlsson covering her personal life and her journey towards qualifying for the Olympics, which will be released to Sri Lankan media, with a view to providing wider publicity for equestrian Mathilda Karlsson in the lead up to the Olympic Games.

Counsellor of the Mission Ahamed Razee ceremonially handed over the Sri Lankan passport to equestrian Mathilda Karlsson which was obtained through the Embassy.

Addressing the staff of the Embassy, equestrian Mathilda Karlsson Karlsson thanked them for the warm welcome and the hospitality extended, and the staff wished her every success in her endeavours.

The reception concluded with a luncheon, served with Sri Lankan cuisine