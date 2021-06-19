Minister of Health instructs to take action to prevent the spread of the new Covid-19 Indian variant

Since several individuals were detected with the highly transmissible Delta variant of Covid-19 virus in the Dematagoda area in Colombo, Minister of Health Pavithra Wanniarachchi has instructed Health Ministry officials to take all necessary measures to prevent the spread of the virus variant outside the Dematagoda area.

The Health Minister stated this at the Special Active Performance Review Committee meeting held at the Ministry of Health.

Several decisions were reached during the discussion such as to isolate the area where the infected people with the new variant were detected and to obtain samples to test for the delta variant, to identify those who have had contact with infected people, to conduct specialized tests to detect the presence of this new variant in other parts of the island where the highest number of infected people are present.

Furthermore, Minister Wanniarachchi instructed the officials to take necessary steps to provide all the physical and human resources required to conduct these tests expeditiously.

State Minister of Production, Supply, and Regulation of Pharmaceuticals, Prof. Channa Jayasumana, Secretary to the Ministry of Health, Major General Specialist Dr. Sanjeewa Munasinghe, Director General of Health Services, Dr. Asela Gunawardena, and several other officials participated in the discussion.