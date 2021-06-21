Science and Trade relations between countries are core of the Diplomatic relations in the 4IR (Fourth Industrial Revolution) Era

The High Commissioner of Sri Lanka to South Africa Amarasekara hosted a luncheon recently, at his official residence, for the high-ranking officials from the Department of Science and Innovation of South Africa and the Department of Trade and Industry of South Africa.

The purpose of the luncheon was to introduce him to the officials and to renew the bilateral relations in the both sectors between South Africa and Sri Lanka.

At the luncheon, High Commissioner Amarasekara emphasized the officials that the ways to expand the existing relations between Sri Lanka and South Africa especially in Science and Trade sectors in future is the regular interaction among relevant institutions of both countries. He further added that without Science and Trade relations between countries, there is no solid foundation for the diplomatic relations in this 4IR era.

Deputy Director General (international relations) of Department of Science and Innovations of SA Daan Du Toit and, Acting Director General of Department of Trade and Industry of South Africa Mdu Bulunga, along with other officials from the two Departments, and the missions officials were among the invitees to the luncheon.

The officials who were attended, appreciated the High Commissioner Amarasekara and Madam Hema Amarasekara for the invitation and the delicious Sri Lankan cuisine offered to them in at the residence in this challenging time. Further, the officials agreed to review the pending issues and expedite the matters at the earliest.