June 22, 2021
tami sin youtube  twitter facebook
    logo
    political Current Affairs

    Ambassador of Sri Lanka to Kazakhstan Prof. M.D. Lamawansa presents credentials to Kazakhstan President

    June 22, 2021
    Ambassador of Sri Lanka to Kazakhstan Prof. M.D. Lamawansa presents credentials to Kazakhstan President

    Ambassador of Sri Lanka to Kazakhstan Prof. M.D. Lamawansa presented his Letters of Credence to the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev during a restricted ceremony held at Acorda Presidential Palace in Nur Sultan.

    Addressing the audience, the President congratulated Ambassadors on the assumption of their noble duties in Kazakhstan, outlined position of Kazakhstan in the international arena developments and gave an overview of the status of bilateral relations with the four countries represented by the new Ambassadors including Sri Lanka, India, Japan and Cambodia. President Tokayev wished the diplomats success and conveyed warm greetings to the leaders of their states.

    Describing cooperation with Sri Lanka, the President Tokayev drew attention to the fact that Sri Lanka being an island state is critical to maritime and regional stability. “We believe that we have a lot of opportunities with regards to mutual cooperation with your country,” the Head of State said.

    In his press statement, Ambassador Lamawansa spoke on the enhancement of bilateral cooperation in different spheres including political, economic, trade, tourism, education and culture.

    The official ceremony was followed by a series of productive meetings with Ambassador Lamawansa and the Embassy delegation, held in Kazakhstan MFA, Ministry of Culture and Sport, Committee for Tourism, and Chamber of International Commerce.

     

     

    Last modified on Monday, 21 June 2021 21:47
    « Science and Trade relations between countries are core of the Diplomatic relations in the 4IR (Fourth Industrial Revolution) Era
    back to top

    dgi log front

    recu

    electionR2

    Desathiya