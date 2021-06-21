Ambassador of Sri Lanka to Kazakhstan Prof. M.D. Lamawansa presents credentials to Kazakhstan President

Ambassador of Sri Lanka to Kazakhstan Prof. M.D. Lamawansa presented his Letters of Credence to the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev during a restricted ceremony held at Acorda Presidential Palace in Nur Sultan.

Addressing the audience, the President congratulated Ambassadors on the assumption of their noble duties in Kazakhstan, outlined position of Kazakhstan in the international arena developments and gave an overview of the status of bilateral relations with the four countries represented by the new Ambassadors including Sri Lanka, India, Japan and Cambodia. President Tokayev wished the diplomats success and conveyed warm greetings to the leaders of their states.

Describing cooperation with Sri Lanka, the President Tokayev drew attention to the fact that Sri Lanka being an island state is critical to maritime and regional stability. “We believe that we have a lot of opportunities with regards to mutual cooperation with your country,” the Head of State said.

In his press statement, Ambassador Lamawansa spoke on the enhancement of bilateral cooperation in different spheres including political, economic, trade, tourism, education and culture.

The official ceremony was followed by a series of productive meetings with Ambassador Lamawansa and the Embassy delegation, held in Kazakhstan MFA, Ministry of Culture and Sport, Committee for Tourism, and Chamber of International Commerce.