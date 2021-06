Cabinet Spokesman, Minister of Mass Media Keheliya Rambukwella stated that the Government has no plans to increase the gas prices at the moment.

He stated this yesterday (22) at the cabinet decision media briefing held at the Department of Government Information.

The Minister mentioned that at present two programs are being implemented by the Government in relation to this; one is to advance the procurement system within controls, or if there are uncontrollable factors in the world market, the government has discussed measures that should be taken in this regard.