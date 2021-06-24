India and Sri Lanka agree to co-operate on common issues in the region

Foreign Minister Dinesh Gunawardena, in a telephone conversation held (21 June) with the Indian External Affairs Minister said that the steps that both countries have taken so far to enhance bilateral relations between Sri Lanka and India have been fruitful.

Foreign Minister Gunawardena thanked the Indian External Affairs Minister for the financial assistance and COVID relief support extended by the government of India to combat the pandemic.

During the discussion, the two Ministers agreed to work in collaboration with the regional organizations such as BIMSTEC and IORA. Plans were also exchanged to continue cooperation especially through common platforms like Colombo Plan and Commonwealth.

The two Ministers discussed at length the challenges posed by the COVID-19 encountered by the two countries and Foreign Minister Gunawardena wished the Indian External Affairs Minister that India will have all the strength to restore normalcy at the earliest occasion.

A number of important matters of mutual interest for both countries were also discussed during this conversation which lasted for almost half an hour.