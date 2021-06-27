High Dependency Unit of Kalubowila Teaching Hospital declared open

Commander of the Navy, Vice Admiral Nishantha Ulugetenne (25th June 2021) presided over the opening of High Dependency Unit (HDU) of Colombo South Teaching Hospital Kalubowila, renovated with Navy’s able manpower, as part of its initiatives to strengthen the Government's programme to expand infrastructure required to treat individuals tested positive for COVID-19. In response to a request made by the Ministry of Health, Sri Lanka Navy undertook the setting up of this special unit for which financial sponsorship was made by philanthropist from both home and away.

The conversion of a ward complex into a High Dependency Unit at Kalubowila Teaching Hospital kicked off utilizing the technical expertise and manpower of Sri Lanka Navy commencing from 20th May 2021, going by the directives of Commander of the Navy. In addition, the Government as well as local and foreign Sri Lankans have provided financial assistance for the project amounting to be around Rs. 150 million. Accordingly, the Navy was able to complete the construction of this High Dependency Unit in a very short period of 5 weeks, fulfilling an urgent need of the hospital. Meanwhile this newly set up facility could provide treatment up to 20 COVID-19 patients who are highly dependent on oxygen – therapy by means of dedicated equipment and it further enables to monitor the treatment-receiving patients at the same time.

Director General of Health Services, Dr. Asela Gunawardena, Director Colombo South Teaching Hospital, Kalubowila, Dr. Sagari Kiriwandeniya, former Acting Director Colombo South Teaching Hospital, Kalubowila, Dr. Pradeep Wijesinghe, Acting Director General Electrical & Electronic Engineering, Commodore Kamal Bombugalage, Acting Director General Civil Engineering, Commodore MJRR Medagoda, a cross section of hospital staff and a limited group of officers from the Navy were present on this occasion.