    10 nos trolleys essential for patient care donated to the Negombo Hospital

    Former Chief Minister of the Western Provincial Council Mr. Nandana Mendis donated 10 nos trolleys to Negombo Hospital for the care of patients including pregnant mothers.

    This was officially handed over at the hospital with the participation of Dr. Sudarshini Fernandopulle, State Minister of Primary health Care, Epidemics and Covid Disease Control

    The 10 trolleys, which costs around Rs. 800,000, are made of stainless steel and can be used for a long time. It is also designed to hold a small oxygen tank to provide oxygen to patients in an emergency.

    Thereafter the Minister inspected the treatment of Covid patients at the Negombo Hospital and appreciated the staff for their dedication and services in providing care for Covid patients. Dr. Nirmala Loganathan, Director, Negombo Hospital, Dr. Chinthaka, Deputy Director, Dr. Wijelath and other health staff were present at the occasion.

