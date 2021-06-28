Sea phase of CARAT–21 Exercise begins

The sea phase of the Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training (CARAT-21) Exercise joined by the Sri Lanka Navy, United States 7th Fleet and Japanese Maritime Self Defence Force (JMSDF) began off Trincomalee on 26th June 2021.

Sri Lanka Navy’s Offshore Patrol Vessels- SLNS Sayurala and Gajabahu took part in the sea phase of CARAT-21 held on 26th and 27th June and Sri Lanka Air Force provided Bell 212 and 412 helicopters as air assets. In the meantime, the United States 7th Fleet augmented the exercise with USS Charleston (LCS-18) a Littoral Combat Ship and its ship borne helicopter. Apart from that, the Boeing P-8A Poseidon – a Maritime Patrol Aircraft of the United States 7th Fleet took part in the air observer exercise.

On 26th June the exercise saw Divisional Tactics (DIVTACs) and Night Steaming exercises whereas Replenishment at Sea (RAS) Approaches and Leapfrogs, Vertical Replenishment (VERTREP) and Crossdeck Deck Landing Qualifications (DLQs) drills were executed the following day (27th June).

Meanwhile, the ship borne helicopter MH-60S of the USS Charleston and Bell 212 of Sri Lanka Air Force in coordination with SLNS Gajabahu executed VERTREP exercises on 27th June, whereas the MH-60S helicopter of US Navy and Bell 412 of Sri Lanka Air Force conducted Cross deck landings with SLNS Sayurala.

In the meantime, the Tracking Exercise (TRACKEX) is scheduled to be held today (28th June) and tomorrow and it will be joined by the Offshore Patrol Vessels; SLNS Sayurala and Gajabahu, B 200 Beechcraft from Sri Lanka Air Force as well as USS Charleston and Boeing P-8A Poseidon of the United States 7th Fleet. Further, JMSDF Ship Yuugiri (DD-153) a destroyer and a ship borne helicopter from the Japanese Maritime Self Defence Force are also expected to join the sea phase of the exercise in due course.

This multilateral naval exercise will be held until 30th June in line with the health protocols in force to prevent the spread of COVID-19, and exercises of this nature would provide an opportunity to share new knowledge, tactics and experience which would turn out to be useful for Sri Lanka Navy in future operations.