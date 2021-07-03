US-based Dharma Vijaya Foundation Gifts Medical Devices for Use of COVID-19 Patients

A large consignment of vital life-supporting medical devices, equipment and accessories, gifted to Sri Lanka for COVID-19 control work by the laity at US-based Dharma Vijaya Foundation and Buddhist Viharaya was symbolically vested in the National Operation Centre for Prevention of COVID-19 Outbreak (NOCPCO) July (1) during a meeting with General Shavendra Silva, Head, NOCPCO, Chief of Defence Staff and Commander of the Army.

A representation, headed by the founder of the organization, Ven Dr Walpola Piyananda Nayake Thero, Chief Sangha Nayake for the US called at the Army HQ and handed over the donation to General Shavendra Silva at the Commander's office.

The medical devices, comprised of telemetry monitors for BP/HR pulses, Oxygen with leads, 10 ltr Oxygen concentrators, Pulse Oximeters, to the value of US $20,000were to be accordinly distributed among 12 island-wide hospitals, including the Wathupitiwela Base Hospital, Marawila Hospital, Horana Base Hospital, Kiliyapitiya Hospital, Kurunegala Hospital, Trincomalee Hospital, Balapitiya Hospital, Anuradhapura Hospital, Homagama Hospital, Batticaloa Hospital, Kamburupitiya Hospital and Army Hospital Colombo.

Acknowledging the timely gesture, General Shavendra Silva commended the incumbent monk and representatives for their thoughtfulness and concern for those infected with COVID-19 in Sri Lanka although the donors are based in the US, away from their motherland.

Senior Army Officers, Brigadier Pradeep Gamage - Commander 141 Brigade, Brigadier Mihindu Perera - Director Recruiting Army Headquarters, Brigadier Kavinda Balasooriya - Commander 582 Brigade, Brigadier Sanka Jayamaha - Commander 583 Brigade, Brigadier Shane Gunawardena - Centre Commandant Sri Lanka National Guards, Brigadier Priyantha Kariyawasam - Commander 223 Brigade, Brigadier Dammika Karunapala - Commander 612 Brigade, Brigadier Dinesh Udugama - Centre Commandant Gajaba Regiment, Brigadier Nalin Bandaranaike - Director Army Sports, Brigadier Vijitha Hettiarachchi - Commander 231 Brigade, Brigadier Upul Kodithuwakku - Commander, 613 Brigade, Brigadier Chrishantha Fernando - Director General Army Health Services would hand over the consignment among those most needed hospitals as mentioned above on behalf of the Head, NOCPCO.