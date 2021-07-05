“Parliament will convene for 4 days”

The Committee on Parliamentary Business chaired by the Hon. Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena which was held today (05), decided that the Parliament will convene for four days from tomorrow (06) until Friday (09), the Secretary General of Parliament Mr. Dhammika Dasanayake said.

Meanwhile, the no-confidence motion against the Hon. Minister of Energy Udaya Gammanpila will be taken up for debate on the 19 th and 20 th of July.

Accordingly, Parliament will convene tomorrow (06) at 10.00 a.m. and from 11.00 a.m. to 4.30 p.m. Accordingly, the Code of Criminal Procedure (Amendment) Bill, Convention against Torture and Other Cruel, Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment (Amendment) Bill, an Order under the Code of Criminal Procedure (Special Provisions) Act and the revision of salaries and allowances accorded to the Office of the Missing Persons is scheduled to be taken up for debate the Secretary General of Parliament Mr. Dhammika

Dasanayake said. The Motion at the Adjournment Time by the Government will be taken up for debate from 4.50 p.m. to 5.30 p.m.

The following day, 07 th July, two Orders under the Export Development Act are to be taken up for debate and approved. Thereafter, Motion at the Adjournment Time by the Opposition will be taken up for debate from 4.50 p.m. to 5.30 p.m.

The Registration of Electors (Amendment) Bill, General Sir John Kotelawala National Defense University Bill, Regulations under the Immigrants and Emigrants Act will be taken up for debate on July 08 th from 11.00 a.m. to 4.30 p.m. Thereafter, Motion at the Adjournment Time by the Opposition will be taken up for debate from 4.50 p.m. to 5.30 p.m.

Meanwhile, it has been decided to hold the Adjournment Debate on the Annual Report of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka for the year 2020 on Friday 09 th July from 11.00 am to 5.30 p.m.

During the four days of Parliament, time has been allotted for Questions for Oral answers of the Members of Parliament from 10.00 a.m. to 11.00 a.m. and time has also been allotted for Questions at the Adjournment Time on all three days except on Friday (09) from 4.30 p.m. to 4.50 p.m. for both the Opposition and the ruling party.

Hon. Leader of the House Dinesh Gunawardena, Hon. Leader of the Opposition Sajith Premadasa Hon. Minister of Highways and Chief Government Whip Johnston Fernando, Hon. Chief Opposition Whip Lakshman Kiriella, Hon. Cabinet Ministers Chamal Rajapaksa, Nimal Siripala de Silva and Prof. GL Peiris, Douglas Devananda Dullas Alahapperuma, Wimal Weerawansa, Mahinda Amaraweera, Vasudeva Nanayakkara, M.U. M. Ali Sabry, Prasanna Ranatunga and Hon. Parliamentarians Anura Kumara Dissanayaka, Ranjith Madduma Bandara, Gayantha Karunatilleka, Rishad Bathiudeen, Field marshal Sarath Fonseka were present at the meeting.