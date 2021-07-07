July 07, 2021
tami sin youtube  twitter facebook
    logo
    political Current Affairs

    47 tanks in Mahaweli L Zone to be rehabilitated under ‘Prosperity of Irrigation’

    July 07, 2021
    47 tanks in Mahaweli L Zone to be rehabilitated under ‘Prosperity of Irrigation’

    Rehabilitation of 47 tanks in Weli Oya of the Mahaweli L Zone has already started under the Prosperity of Irrigation – Varisaubahgya national program. The Government expects tospend nearly Rs.120 million on the project.

    Cultivation is done only during the Maha season in Weli Oya area and the ongoing rehabilitation of irrigation tanks are completed, water could be released for the farmers to grow
    the Yala season too, according to the Mahaweli Irrigation Engineers. Paddy and additional crops could be cultivated in nearly 5000 acres after the project is completed.

    State Minister of Mahaweli Zones Canals, Settlements, and Common Infrastructure Development Siripala Gamlath visited the area recently to inspect the Irrigation reservoirs
    rehabilitation activities being carried out in Weli Oya of the Mahaweli L Zone. The State Minister opened the rehabilitation activities of the Namal Wewa at Kalyanipura in Weli Oya
    during his inspection tour. The tank rehabilitation costs Rs.10 million and 60 acres of paddy could be cultivated under the project.

    In addition, the State Minister inspected Ruwanmaduwa and Kuda Dikwewa irrigation tanks and instructed his officials to accelerate the rehabilitation of the two tanks and release
    water for cultivation.


    Vanni District MP and District Coordinating Committee Chairman Cadar Mastan, former MP Premarathna Sumathipala, Director of the Mahaweli Lower Valley Development
    Project, Engineer T Ranasinghe, Mahaweli L Zone Residential Enterprise Manager Kumararathna Herath and several others participated.

    « Consultative Committee on Defence approves General Sir John Kotelawala National Defence University Bill
    back to top

    dgi log front

    recu

    electionR2

    Desathiya