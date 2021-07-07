47 tanks in Mahaweli L Zone to be rehabilitated under ‘Prosperity of Irrigation’

Rehabilitation of 47 tanks in Weli Oya of the Mahaweli L Zone has already started under the Prosperity of Irrigation – Varisaubahgya national program. The Government expects tospend nearly Rs.120 million on the project.

Cultivation is done only during the Maha season in Weli Oya area and the ongoing rehabilitation of irrigation tanks are completed, water could be released for the farmers to grow

the Yala season too, according to the Mahaweli Irrigation Engineers. Paddy and additional crops could be cultivated in nearly 5000 acres after the project is completed.

State Minister of Mahaweli Zones Canals, Settlements, and Common Infrastructure Development Siripala Gamlath visited the area recently to inspect the Irrigation reservoirs

rehabilitation activities being carried out in Weli Oya of the Mahaweli L Zone. The State Minister opened the rehabilitation activities of the Namal Wewa at Kalyanipura in Weli Oya

during his inspection tour. The tank rehabilitation costs Rs.10 million and 60 acres of paddy could be cultivated under the project.

In addition, the State Minister inspected Ruwanmaduwa and Kuda Dikwewa irrigation tanks and instructed his officials to accelerate the rehabilitation of the two tanks and release

water for cultivation.



Vanni District MP and District Coordinating Committee Chairman Cadar Mastan, former MP Premarathna Sumathipala, Director of the Mahaweli Lower Valley Development

Project, Engineer T Ranasinghe, Mahaweli L Zone Residential Enterprise Manager Kumararathna Herath and several others participated.