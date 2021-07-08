  Army Community Vaccination Centres, Established Overnight Draw Huge Crowds

Intending to encourage and motivate Army personnel, engaged in the speedily-established ‘walk-in’ Community Vaccination Centres of the Armed Forces for vaccination of Western Province residents above 30 years of age, General Shavendra Silva, Head, NOCPCO, Chief of Defence Staff and Commander of the Army july (5) took time off his hectic schedule and visited Battaramulla Diyatha Uyana Vaccination Centre, the programme, jointly manned by the Army Seva Vanitha Unit (ASVU).

During the brief stay at the location, General Shavendra Silva saw for himself how the administration of the vaccine was smoothly done and observed arrangements in place to expedite the process, causing the least possible delay or inconvenience to the general public who had queued up there to receive the jab. He also shared a few thoughts with those Army personnel and the general public, awaiting vaccination.

Consequent upon a directive of HE the President and instructions of General Shavendra Silva, Head, NOCPCO, Chief of Defence Staff and Commander of the Army, medical teams of the Directorate of Preventive Medicine of the Army and sister services, in less than a day, established new ‘walk in’ Community Vaccination Centres across the country and commenced administering the first dose of Sinopharm vaccine to civilians this morning (5), giving a further boost to the ongoing national vaccination project of the Army and sister services.

Accordingly, new Community Vaccination Centres, set up at Colombo Army Hospital (Narahenpita), Battaramulla Diyatha Uyana, Panagoda Sri Bodhirajaramaya (Army Temple) and Werahera-based 1 Sri Lanka Army Medical Corps Regiment HQ administer the first dose of the vaccine to all Western Province-based civilians above 30 years of age from 5 July 2021 (Monday) onwards between 8.30 am-4.30 pm. Proof of permanent residence in the Western Province by way of production of the NIC with Electricity or Telephone Bill or a copy of the Electoral List or a residential proof from the Grama Niladhari is compulsory to receive the vaccine at those places.

Similarly, Army-manned Community Vaccination Centres at Galle Vidyaloka Vidyalaya (Galle District), Matara Mahinda Rajapaksa Vidyalaya, (Matara District), Security Force Headquarters-Diyatalawa (Badulla District), Anuradhapura Army Hospital (Anuradhapura District), Infantry Training School, Minneriya (Polonnaruwa District), Kilinochchi Army Base Hospital (Kilinochchi District) and Mullaittivu Tamil College, Pudukuduirruppu, (Mullaittivu District) and Mannar BOI Building (Mannar District) simultaneously began the vaccination of civilians over 60 years of age on Monday (5) during 8.30 am-4.30 pm. All above 60 years of age in above districts can reach those Centres with proof of their residence for vaccination.

Major General Wasantha Madola - Deputy Chief of Staff, together with Major General Sujeewa Senerath Yapa - General Officer 14 Division, Brigadier Nishantha Pathirana - Director Medical Services, Brigadier Wasantha Liyanawaduge - Commander 144 Brigade, Colonel Saven Semage, Director, Army Preventive Medicine and Mental Health Services were at the venue to welcome General Shavendra Silva, Head, NOCPCO, Chief of Defence Staff and Commander of the Army.

SL Army