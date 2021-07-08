Sri Lanka and Oman National Chambers of Commerce hold first ever “Three-in-One” Business Forum

Sri Lanka Embassy in Oman jointly with the National Chamber of Commerce of Sri Lanka (NCCSL) and the Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OCCI) has organized a “Three-in-One” virtual Business Forum to be held on 07 July, 2021.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the two National Chambers of Commerce of Sri Lanka and the Sultanate of Oman will be virtually signed to promote business cooperation between the private sectors of both countries followed by a virtual Business Forum and a B2B Matchmaking session.

Ambassador of Sri Lanka to the Sultanate of Oman Ameer Ajwad pointed out that this is the first ever Business Forum of it’s kind to be held between the two national chambers of Sri Lanka and the Sultanate of Oman and that the business communities in both countries including exporters, importers as well as investors, could seize this opportunity to ascertain market information and to establish potential business links with their counterparts.

The MoU will be ceremonially signed by the Chairperson of the NCCSL in the presence of the Ambassador of the Sultanate of Oman to Sri Lanka at the NCCSL premises in Colombo and by the Chairperson of the OCCI in the presence of Ambassador of Sri Lanka to the Sultanate of Oman at the OCCI premises in Muscat.

The Business Forum will be addressed by the representatives/resource persons of the NCCSL, Board of Investment (BOI), Export Development Board (EDB) and Sri Lanka Association for Software and Services Companies (SLASSCOM). Representatives/resource persons from the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources, Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion as well as Public Authority for Special Economic Zones and Free Zones will address the Business Forum representing the Omani side. The Forum is open to all who are interested in exploring business opportunities in both countries

The third segment will be the B2B matchmaking between Sri Lankan companies and their Omani counterparts who make prior registration with the NCCSL and the OCCI. The focused sectors for the B2B matchmaking include health, agriculture, food, farming, tourism, boat building, fisheries, garments and ICT. Sri Lankan and Omani companies who wish to participate at this virtual B2B matchmaking are invited to register themselves by accessing to the barcodes provided by the NCCSL and OCCI in their respective flyers appended herewith.