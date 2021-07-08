The annual report of the Central Bank for the year 2020 will not be debated today

The Committee on Parliamentary Business met yesterday (08) under the chairmanship of Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena decided not to hold the Adjournment Debate on the Annual Report of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka for the year 2020 today (09).



It was also decided to hold the debate on another day of the first week of August, said the Secretary-General Dhammika Dasanayake. However, as scheduled, Parliament will convene today, and time has been set aside for questions for oral answers.