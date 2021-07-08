115 proposals and comments on election law reforms received so far – Minister Dinesh Gunawardena

The Parliamentary Select Committee on Election law reforms has so far received 115 proposals with regard to the law reforms of the Elections and Elections Structure, said the Chairperson of the Committee, Leader of the House Minister Dinesh Gunawardena at the Committee meeting held at the Parliament premises July (07).

Minister further said that proposals have been received from 07 recognized political parties and the other parties can submit proposals until the 15th of next month. Those proposals can be sent to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or to the Secretary, Parliamentary Select Committee, Parliament of Sri Lanka, Sri Jayawardenapura, Kotte.

The committee also tabled proposals received from the public up to June 30, 2021 regarding the law reforms of the Elections and Election structure and the summary of those proposals was considered at the meeting.

The Committee also focused on the appointment of an expert committee with regard to the ongoing reforms. Cabinet Ministers Nimal Siripala de Silva, Prof. G.L Peiris, Douglas Devananda, Members of Parliament Anura Dissanayake, Kabir Hashim, Ranjith Madduma Bandara, M.A Sumanthiran, Madura Vithanage, Sagara Kariyawasam and Jeewan Thondaman were also present at this meeting.