    July 10, 2021
    Parliament approves the appointments of 03 Secretaries to Cabinet Ministries and 04 Secretaries to State Ministries

    The Committee on High Posts approved the appointments of 03 Secretaries to Cabinet Ministries and 04 Secretaries to State Ministries, the Secretary General of
    Parliament Dhammika Dasanayake said.

    The approval was given after convening the secretaries and examining their qualifications at the Committee on High Posts chaired by Speaker Mahinda Yapa
    Abeywardena in Parliament recently.

    Ministers Nimal Siripala de Silva, Douglas Devananda, Udaya Gammanpila, Vidura Wickramanayake and Mrs. Sudarshani Fernandopulle were also present at the
    Committee Meeting.


    Furthermore, the Secretary General stated that approval was also given to the Secretary to the Ministry of Finance S.R Attygalle, Secretary to the Ministry of Buddha Sasana Prof. G.H.K.K Gunawardena and Secretary to the Ministry of Industries Major General Daya Ratnayake.

    In addition, The Committee also approved the appointments of (Mrs.) Sunethra Gunawardena as the Secretary to the State Ministry of Primary Health Care, Epidemics and Covid Disease Control , S. Arumeinayagam as the Secretary to the State Ministry of Foreign Employment Promotion and Market Diversification , K. D.S Ruwanchandra as the Secretary to the State Ministry of Co-operative Services, Marketing Development and Consumer Protection and Tissa Hewavithana as the Secretary to State Ministry of Coconut, Kithul and Palmyrah Cultivation Promotion and Related Industrial Product Manufacturing &amp; Export Diversification

     

