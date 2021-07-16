“Corona is a virus that has come to disrupt people's lives Therefore, even if vaccinated, do not even think of removing the mask” Minister Sudarshini said inaugurating the Covid Women's Treatment Unit at Lunuwila Hospital



Covid epidemic is a virus that has come to disrupt public life, so there is no chance to removing the face mask even if vaccinated, speaking at the inauguration of the Covid Women's Treatment Unit at the Wennappuwa Lunuwila Regional Hospital today (14) said by Dr.Sudarshini Fernandopulle State Minister of Primary Health Care, Epidemics and Covid Disease Control.

The Minister reminded that it is important to wear a face mask in compliance with other health practices even if you are vaccinated as the virus has changed and severe variants of the virus are being developed. Since the vaccine is designed to prevent death, the risk of contracting the disease remains the same and it is your responsibility to wear a face mask.

The Minister mentioned that the government could not afford to wear a face mask your own and that it could only provide the infrastructures, vaccination facilities and hospital preparation facilities, and the people have a responsibility to adopt other health practices including wearing a face mask.

People in the Wennappuwa area after Covid infected been transporting to remote areas for treatment is a huge concern that bringing the attention of Dr.Sudarshini Fernandopulle by Arundika Fernando for the better solution. As a result of Lunuwila Regional Hospital was inspected on May 09 to inquire into the background for possibility and expressed her satisfaction over the success of the project which was launched within two months. The Minister further expressed her gratitude to Minister Arundika Fernando, Chairman of the Wennappuwa Pradeshiya Sabha and the business community of the Wennappuwa area for their contribution in making this project a success and for the interest shown by the Medical Superintendent and the Health Staff.

Newly opened Covid Women's Treatment Unit at Lunuwila Regional Hospital has a capacity of 25 nos beds and 5 wall oxygen dependent beds. Chairman of the Palmyrah Development Board Krishantha Pathiraja donated a television set to be installed for the use of the patients.

Arundika Fernando, State Minister of Plantation Industries, Sandhya Kumara Rajapaksa, Former Minister of Education of the North Western Provincial Council, Susantha Perera,

Chairman of the Wennappuwa Pradeshiya Sabha, Krishantha Pathiraja, Chairman of the Palmyrah Development Board and Ruwan Peramuna, Medical Superintendent of the Lunuwila Regional Hospital were also present at the occasion.