Sri Lanka’s WHO Rep Commends Army Vaccination & National Efforts to Meet Targets

The World Health Organization’s (WHO) Representative in Sri Lanka, Dr (Ms) Alaka Singh, who made an unannounced visit yesterday morning (15) to the newest Army-managed Community Vaccination Centre at Vihara Maha Devi Park, responding to Media queries, declared that the Army as a very important part of the national vaccination efforts of Sri Lanka is performing an incredible role to meet with HE the President’s ambitious vaccination plan.

“Sri Lanka’s vaccination efforts are very, very impressive and done in a systematic way making an important contribution. Here, we find ambulances and doctors are on standby in case of any emergency, although nothing has happened. The government has come together in these national efforts, and we welcome the serious footing on which the vaccination programme is handled here in an incredible and effective manner. It is really inspiring and good to see it and the WHO stands by the government to ensure national targets are met,” she remarked.

Dr (Ms) Alaka Singh during her stay at the Vihara Maha Devi Park Army Community Vaccination Centre closely watched the procedures, being adopted by Army medical personnel and received information on arrangements in place and plans for the next couple of days.

Major General Wasantha Madola, Deputy Chief of Staff, Major General Krishantha Gnanaratne, General Officer Commanding, 14 Division, Colonel (Dr) Saveen Semage, Director, Directorate of Preventive Medicine in the Army, a medical representative of the Ministry of Health and an official at the WHO in Colombo were at the venue when the WHO representative arrived there.

SL Army