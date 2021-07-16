US Ambassador calls on the Foreign Minister

The US Ambassador to Sri Lanka Alaina Teplitz called on the Foreign Minister Dinesh Gunawardena 13 July. The Foreign Minister Gunawardena thanked the government and people of the United States for the assistance extended to combat COVID-19 pandemic and to mitigate the environmental and socio-economic impact of the MV X-Press Pearl disaster.

He particularly appreciated U.S. government for sending emergency medical supplies such as PPEs and oximeters through the USAID as well as vaccines through the COVAX programme.

The Foreign Minister Gunawardena also welcomed private sector investments from the United States, utilizing the strong political and economic bilateral cooperation enjoyed by the two countries.

Other bilateral matters, including convening of Partnership Dialogue and Joint Commission of Trade & Investment Framework Agreement, were also discussed in detail.

Foreign Ministry