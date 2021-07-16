Embassy of Sri Lanka Launches Sri Lanka Online Platform, “Sri Lanka Platform” along with an Investment Promotion Seminar

The Sri Lanka Embassy in Beijing assisted the Hairong Technology Co. Ltd organised the introduction of Sri Lanka Online Platform along with an investment promotion seminar (SEIC 2021) at the Embassy on 11 July, 2021.

The main objective of the event was to provide an online platform for Sri Lanka exporters seeking to access the lucrative Chinese market. This platform will encourage potential investors to explore the opportunities available in Sri Lanka as well. The Platform was officially launched by Ambassador of Sri Lanka to China Dr. Palitha Kohona and General Manager of the Hairong Technology Co. Ltd John Pan.

The invitees included presidents of State-Owned Enterprises in China and CEOs of private companies.

The Ambassador Dr. Kohona invited the investors to consider Sri Lanka as their first choice for investment. He said that the political stability, the relatively better performance in controlling the pandemic, and the vaccination drive are some of the recent developments which should encourage investor confidence. He explained the government tax policy, especially corporate taxes, legal guarantees for investment protection etc. Ambassador Dr. Kohona especially requested potential investors to consider the new opportunities available in the Colombo Port City, the Hambanthota Industrial Zone, the Eravoor Fabric Park and the other Free Trade Zones in Sri Lanka.

He expressed his confidence that with the vaccination programme which has been vigorously undertaken in Sri Lanka with the Sinopharm vaccine, the pandemic would be brought under control. The Ambassador Dr. Kohona opined that Sri Lanka will welcome tourists subject to the health protocols.

Sri Lanka tourism videos were screened following by the Ambassador’s speech.

Vice President of China Metallurgical Group (MCC) Xu Xiangchun, General Manager of the Hairong Tech Jon Pan also spoke at the event. They shared their experiences of investing in Sri Lanka.

These were followed by a question-and-answer session by the Ambassador and Senior Managers from Chinese enterprises with Sri Lanka experience. During the Q & A session General Manager of the Hairong Tech Leo Pan, and Vice President of China Metallurgical Group (MCC) Xu Xiangchun, shared their experiences of Sri Lanka. General Manager Leo specifically emphasised that the huge number of investment opportunities in Sri Lanka, in particular, in tourism, agriculture and renewable energy sectors. Vice President Xu said that MCC was exploring the possibility of investing in the mineral sands sector and producing organic fertilizer. Wang Miaoyuan from the Huadian group said that they are interested in investing in wind power and PV power generation.