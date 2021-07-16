20th meeting of North Indian Ocean Hydrographic Commission concludes

The 20th meeting of the North Indian Ocean Hydrographic Commission (NIOHC-20) commenced on 13th July 2021 under the chairmanship of Deputy Chief of Staff of the Navyand incumbent NIOHC Chair, Rear Admiral YN Jayarathne, at Naval Wing of the National Hydrographic Office, National Aquatic Resources Research and Development Agency (NARA).

After 03 days of successful discussion, the curtains were brought down (15th July) marking the culmination of the event.

The purpose of this conference was to discuss and promote greater navigational safety in the Indian Ocean Region through common standards and procedures. Around 50

participants representing Member States, Associate Members and Observer countries of NIOHC, relevant International Organizations and Industry stakeholders attended the

three-day event virtually.

The North Indian Ocean Hydrographic Commission was established in 2002 as the 13th Regional Hydrographic Commission with Bangladesh, India, Myanmar, Sri Lanka,

Thailand and UK as initial members, with 03 Associate Member countries and 03 Observer countries.

The area of NIOHC covers the Northern part of the Indian Ocean from Andaman Seas to Gulf of Aden excluding the Gulf of Oman area. A large portion of the world’s maritime

traffic passes through the area and therefore NIOHC has a vital role to play in assuring the safety of mariners within this area. Incidentally, the NIOHC-20 paved the way for the

members to deliberate on key issues in relation to the above matters.