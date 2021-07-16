13 Committees including the COPE Committee scheduled to meet during the next three weeks

The Secretary-General of Parliament Mr. Dhammika Dasanayake state that 13 Committees including the Committee on Public Enterprises (COPE) and Ministerial Consultative Committees have been scheduled to meet during the next three weeks.

Accordingly, the National Film Corporation has been summoned before the COPE Committee on the 19 th under the chairmanship of Hon. Prof. Charitha Herath. The Ministerial Consultative Committee on Highways is scheduled to meet on the same day under the chairmanship of the Hon. Minister of Highways Johnston Fernando.

Furthermore, Mr. Dhammika Dasanayake stated that the Ministerial Consultative Committee on Mass Media is scheduled for the 20 th under the chairmanship of the Hon.

Minister of Mass Media Keheliya Rambukwella.

In addition, the Ministerial Consultative Committee on Tourism under the chairmanship of the Minister of Tourism Prasanna Ranatunga, the Ministerial Consultative Committee on Justice under the chairmanship of the Minister of Justice M.U. M. Ali Sabry and the Ministerial Consultative Committee on Health is also scheduled to meet under the

chairmanship of the Hon. Minister of Health Pavithradevi Wanniarachchi on the 03 rd of August.

The Secretary General further stated that the Ministerial Consultative Committee on Foreign is scheduled to be held on August 04 th under the chairmanship of the Hon. Foreign Minister Dinesh Gunawardena.

The Ministerial Consultative Committee on Environment will convene on August 05 th under the chairmanship of the Hon. Minister of Environment Mahinda Amaraweera and the Ministerial Consultative Committee on Justice will also meet on the same day. In addition, the Ministerial Consultative Committee on Fisheries is scheduled on the same day under the chairmanship of Hon. Minister of Fisheries Douglas Devananda.

The Ministerial Consultative Committee on Justice is scheduled for the 17 th of and on the same day the Consultative Committee on Wildlife is also scheduled to meet under the chairmanship of the Hon. Minister of Wildlife & Forest Conservation C. B. Ratnayake.

The Ministerial Consultative Committee on Justice is scheduled to meet again on August 18 th as further stated by the Secretary-General of Parliament. The Committee on High Posts is scheduled to meet on the 19 th