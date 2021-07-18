July 18, 2021
    Command of Northwestern Naval Area changes hands

    July 18, 2021
    Rear Admiral Jayantha Kularatnne assumed duties as the Commander Northwestern Naval Area at the Command Headquarters on 16th July 2021.

    He served as Director General Training at the Navy Headquarters prior being appointed as the Commander of Northwestern Naval Area. The new Area Commander was received to the Northwestern Naval Command according him a Guard of Honour in accordance with naval traditions. Subsequently, his predecessor, Rear Admiral Bandula Senarathna formally handed over the duties to Rear Admiral Kularatnne at the Command Headquarters.

    Meanwhile, Rear Admiral Bandula Senarathna took leave from the command upon receipt of well wishes from officers and sailors of Northwestern Naval Command followed by a Guard of Honour.

