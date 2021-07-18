Navy markswoman qualified for Tokyo Olympics advanced to next rate by Commander of the Navy

Leading Woman Communicator Tehani Egodawela, serving in the Sri Lanka Navy, has qualified for Tokyo Olympics 2020 in the women's 10m air rifle 0.177 event, bringing a lot of credit to the Sri Lanka Navy and the country.

In appreciation of her achievement, Commander of the Navy, Vice Admiral Nishantha Ulugetenne advanced her to the next higher rate of Petty Officer and rewarded the athlete with a cash incentive of Rs. 250,000.00 at the Navy Headquarters (16th July 2021). The event took place maintaining the biosecurity protocols that she is undergoing within the bubble to avert COVID-19 contamination, as required by the regulations of the game.

Commending the sheer dedication and grit of newly advanced Egodawela who achieved the rare feat of qualifying for the Olympics through enormous sacrifices and recording a number of victories along the way setting a fine example to rest of the athletes, Commander of the Navy also extended his best wishes and all the strength to the Navy shooter to bring much more glory to the Navy and the motherland at the Tokyo Olympics.

Having joined the Sri Lanka Navy in 2006 Tehani Egodawela has been representing the Sri Lanka Navy Musketry Pool since 2011 and has been selected as the best shooter 07 times, representing the National Pool since 2012. The ace markswoman has represented Sri Lanka in many overseas competitions and has exhibited excellent performances. She holds the Sri Lankan record in the women's 10m air rifle 0.177 event from 2018 and also holds the Sri Lankan record in the women's 50m rifle 0.22 (in standing, kneeling and prone events) since 2019.

She won bronze medals in the women's 50m rifle 0.22 team event at the South Asian Games 2016 in India as well as in Nepal in 2019. Further, she set a new national record, in the women's 50m rifle 0.22 event held in Qatar in 2019. Due to her outstanding performance, she was able to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics 2020, as she was in front in the world rankings for the women's 10m air rifle 0.177 event.

Tehani Egodawela is due to leave for Japan to compete in the forthcoming Olympics and every Sri Lankan is hopeful of her to perform exceptionally well at the world stage and crown Mother Lanka with an Olympic achievement.