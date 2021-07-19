Navy takes hold of Kerala cannabis worth over Rs. 31 million with 03 suspects in northern waters

Sri Lanka Navy managed to seize about 103kg and 750g of Kerala cannabis, during a special operation conducted in northern waters off Kankesanthurai, Jaffna in the dark hours on 15th July 2021. The operation also led to the apprehension of 03 suspects and a dinghy in connection to the racket.

Sri Lanka Navy has been conducting regular operations in island-waters to curb wide-ranging illegal activities, including the smuggling of drugs, taking place via sea routeConsequently, the Fast Attack Craft P 415 of 04th Fast Attack Craft Flotilla (4 FAF) attached to the Northern Naval Command with the Inshore Patrol Craft P 166 and P 015 conducted a special operation off Kankesanthurai, where they spotted several packages being thrown overboard from a dinghy heading landward, as it was about to be searched. Incidentally, P 015 intercepted the suspicious dinghy and held 03 suspects aboard. In the meantime, P 166 and P 415 carried out further search in the sea area and recovered 03 packages containing about 103kg and 750g of Kerala cannabis cast away by the smugglers.

It is suspected that the smugglers might have retrieved the stock of Kerala cannabis to the dinghy at the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL) to smuggle it into the island. Meanwhile, the street value of the seized stock of Kerala cannabis is believed to be over Rs. 31 million.

The operation was carried out adhering to the COVID-19 protocols in place due to pandemic concerns. The 03 suspects held in this operation were identified as residents of Point Pedro and Kilinochchi, from 20 to 40 years of age. The apprehended suspects together with the stock of Kerala cannabis and the dinghy will be handed over to the Kankesanthurai Police for onward legal action