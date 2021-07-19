Navy Seva Vanitha Unit steps into build RO plant at Siri Sambuddha Weerasingharamaya in Eppawala

Responding to a request of the Deputy Chief Sanghanayake of the North Central Province, Ven. Panvila Gunaratana Nayaka Thero, the NSVU-sponsored new facility was established at the temple premises.
The prime motive of the installation of this unit was to make safe drinking water available for the Siri Sambuddha Weerasingharamaya as well as the residents in and around the temple. The opening event was also attended by Commander North Central Naval Area, Rear Admiral Sanjeewa Dias, Executive Committee Member of the NSVU, Mrs. Ganga Dias, Senior Coordinator (Naval Social Responsibility) Projects Captain WLN Gunasekara, senior officers and a limited staff members of the Navy Seva Vanitha Unit.