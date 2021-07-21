New Ambassador of Viet Nam to Sri Lanka calls on the Foreign Minister

Welcoming the Viet Nam Ambassador to Sri Lanka Truc, Minister Gunawardena thanked the continuous support extended to Sri Lanka by Viet Nam in all multilateral fora. The Minister Gunawardena took note of projects that contribute to further strengthening of Sri Lanka – Viet Nam bilateral relations, in particular, areas of agriculture, fisheries and defence. Minister Gunawardena further said that both countries have much potential to enhance and promote collaboration, through the available mechanism, in the latter- mentioned areas, including politics, economy, investment, trade, science-technology, culture and education.

Ambassador Truc, taking note of the important milestone of the 51st Sri Lanka - Viet Nam relations this year took note of the importance of rejuvenating the political relations through the established parliamentary friendship group. Foreign Minister Gunawardena emphasized the strong bonds of friendship that exist between the two countries. Foreign Minister Gunawardena, making a special reference to the support that Sri Lanka has extended to Viet Nam in the post-independence era that based on the fundamentals of the non-aligned principals expressed that he hopes to build excellent cooperation between the two countries in potential areas.

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and the General Secretary of the Viet Nam Communist Party had a successful telephone conversation on 14 June, 2021. During the conversation, the two leaders took note of the traditional friendship that guides fruitful cooperation which exists between Sri Lanka and Viet Nam. President Rajapaksa stressed the need for joint commitment to enhance this relationship

The centuries old Vietnam Sri Lanka relationship marked an important milestone by celebrating its 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations in 2020. This deep rooted friendly relationship is based on cultural and historical similarities and most importantly the common heritage of Buddhism as a strong binding thread between the people of the two countries. The historical records tell us that Buddhism was introduced to South Vietnam in the 17th century and it is believed that Sri Lankan priests contributed to the establishment of Theravada Buddhism in Southern Vietnam.

Sri Lanka unveiled a replica of a bust of the late President Ho Chi Minh at the Colombo Public Library on 23 November 2013. Moreover, in remembrance of the 124th birth anniversary of the late President Ho Chi Minh, a commemorative stamp was issued in 2014. The launch of the above programmes illustrates Sri Lanka's friendship with Viet Nam and marks an important milestone in Sri Lanka's cooperation with Viet Nam during the national movement at one time.

The meeting was associated by the officials of the Foreign Ministry and the Embassy of Viet Nam in Colombo.

